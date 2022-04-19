WATCH: Tesla Believes If You Engineer A Car First Then You Don't Need To Advertise

Tesla's engineering is one of Founder and CEO Elon Musk's main objectives for the company, and the benefits the automaker has experienced as a result are multi-faceted. For Tesla, engineering runs deep into research and development testing, which helps the company determine what designs work and don’t work.



Compared to legacy automakers, Tesla spends far more per vehicle on research and development costs, rather than spending money on public relations, marketing or advertising, according to The Motley Fool. Tesla spent an average of $2,984 on R&D per car produced in 2020, spending exactly $0 on advertising with each vehicle. Comparatively, automakers Ford, Toyota, General Motors (GM) and the Stellantis-owned Chrysler all spent a considerable amount more on advertising per car sold, and considerably less than Tesla on R&D per car sold.





