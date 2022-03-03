WATCH: Tesla Built A Supercharging Station in 8 Days - How Long Will It Take The Fed To Build Their 500,000?

One of the best parts of owning a Tesla is having access to the vast and fast Supercharger network. However, Tesla is actually lagging a bit behind on the number of stations it aimed to build and now that it is allowing non-Tesla EVs to plug in too, the need to expand the network will be even greater. The manufacturer is well aware of this and has created a system that uses prefabricated pieces that make Supercharger construction quicker than before. This 12-stall Supercharger station in Brooksville, Florida went up in just 8 days, thanks to pre-assembled stalls that came loaded on a flatbed truck - this timelapse video from Tesla Charging shows how that all unfolded.

12 Superchargers deployed in 8 days at Brooksville (FL) site pic.twitter.com/ZXvkUBWlYp — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) March 1, 2022



