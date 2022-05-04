WATCH: Tesla CAUGHT Benchmarking The Lucid Air At California Proving Grounds

Over the years, we've become accustomed to seeing Tesla models being used for benchmark testing by automakers who are developing electric vehicles. Obviously, Tesla also uses vehicles from other brands to benchmark its upcoming products against. For example, a Ram 1500 TRX was spotted last year at the Fremont Factory, likely as part of Tesla's Cybertruck development program. Now, a fresh drone video from Tesla's California plant has captured a Lucid Air electric luxury sedan on the site's test track. This is interesting and quite flattering for Lucid Group, as this spotting suggests Tesla is taking the Air very seriously.





