WATCH: Tesla Cam Busts Con Artist Claiming To Be The Victim Of A Hit And Run

Recently, the Slidell Police Department in Louisiana arrested a man who falsely claimed that he was hit by a Tesla Model 3 in a gas station.

Forty-seven-year-old Arthur Bates Jr. called 911 to report an injury after a Tesla Model 3 allegedly hit him. The Slidell Police responded to Bates’ call. An ambulance and fire truck were also dispatched because Bates complained of back, leg, and neck injuries.

Bates told the police that a Tesla had backed into him, causing him to fall onto the pavement. He also claimed that the Tesla owner fled the scene after the incident.



