With the imminent start of deliveries for the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck inching closer and closer, it looks like the Austin-based EV maker is ramping up its promotional efforts.

A recent video posted by @carlosRdeA on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a shiny new Cybertruck going through the icy puddles of a glacier in Iceland all while reportedly being filmed from a black Land Rover Discovery that was driving in front with its upper tailgate open.