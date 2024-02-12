WATCH: Tesla Cybercab The Inside Tour - Would You Ride In One?

Tesla has taken its Cybercab on a tour of Europe. Elon Musk's new self-driving vehicle has crossed the Atlantic Ocean, so we went to London to get a closer look at what it looks like. Not so much outside, since we had already gotten an idea of what it looked like during last month's unveiling, but inside. We opened the doors, which lift upward with a butterfly opening and sat inside to get a sense of what it feels like to be in a car that, we'll say it now, has no steering wheel or pedals.













