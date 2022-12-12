WATCH: Tesla Cybertruck Assembly Line Caught During Shakedown

The Tesla Cybertruck has been a long time coming, and it still hasn't arrived. We also still know very little about the production version. However, this is typically how Tesla operates, and it seems the popular electric truck is really coming to market soon. Now, we have a video and multiple spy shots of the massive truck from Giga Texas. According to Tesla and CEO Elon Musk, the Cybertruck will come to market around the middle of next year. The electric pickup truck has been delayed now at least two times, though some folks would argue more. Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019 with a goal of late 2021 production. At this point, it seems production will ramp up in late 2023.







