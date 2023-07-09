WATCH: Tesla Cybertruck BARELY Fits In Supercharging Stall

The Cybertruck may be bulletproof and boast body panels made from cold-rolled stainless steel, but it's still a NACS-equipped pickup truck that measures nearly 232 inches in length. The charging port's position and the bed's size make it challenging to properly hook it up to a high-power stall. Owners will need to pay extra attention. If you're one of those nearly two million people who patiently wait for Tesla to start delivering the much-hyped Cybertruck, you could use all this time to get much better at parking. Hooking the vehicle up to a Supercharger stall will likely become a skill test whenever the owner desires to recharge the battery faster than at home or work.





