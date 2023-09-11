WATCH: Tesla Cybertruck Details Revealed - Are You Impressed Or Depressed?

As the Tesla Cybertruck delivery event gets closer, speculations about the electric pickup have gone wild. A new insider leak reveals the Cybertruck key dimensions, placing it between a full-size and a mid-size pickup, significantly smaller than anticipated.



Everybody is curious to see what the Cybertruck's specifications look like, although Tesla keeps this a secret. This explains why we've seen many speculations about the Cybertruck's size and features. The official specifications are vague, with Elon Musk only confirming that the Cybertruck will be "the first sub-19 feet truck with four doors and a 6+ feet bed."



Some fans took the matter into their own hands and tried to measure the Cybertruck with a measuring tape, although this might not have been the best idea. Scott sneaked around a Cybertruck and figured it could be about 78 inches wide. Still, his method lacked precision, as he used marks on the floor instead of measuring the Cybertruck directly.









