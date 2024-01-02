WATCH: Tesla Cybertruck Faces Recall For Shedding Parts While Driving

It seems that the Tesla Cybertruck may soon face a recall for the aerodynamic wheel covers. A post from user @Concrete Tilt on the Tesla Cybertruck Owners Club reports that their Cybertruck was delivered without the wheel covers. Tesla reportedly initially failed to provide an explanation, stating that it would send a technician to install the covers on 1 February.



Tesla then sent another message saying that the covers would only be delivered in March because they are currently under investigation. Tesla has no public relations department, so we can't contact them directly to determine whether an official investigation is underway.









