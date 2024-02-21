WATCH: Tesla Cybertruck Goes All in With Wade Mode - Does It Sink Or Swim?

When the Wade Mode is engaged, the Cybertruck takes up to 10 minutes to get ready. It puts the suspension in the highest setting and pressurizes the battery when driving through shallow water, with "shallow" being the keyword here.

According to Tesla, the water should not be deeper than 31 inches (0.79 centimeters) and should not exceed the top of the bumper. Considering that the Cybertruck is 75 inches (190.5 centimeters) tall, that is nowhere near floating above the water. “Proceed at your own risk,” reads a line in the menu of the Cybertruck.

The only car capable of actually floating currently on the market is BYD's YangWang U8 SUV, which features a floating mode preventing it from sinking for 30 whole minutes. That is as long as Tesla Cybertrucks Wade Mode remains activated before automatically switching off.







