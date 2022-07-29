WATCH: Tesla Deploys Charging Lounges With Coffee, Food, and More

Tesla has deployed large cube lounges at a Supercharger station in Germany that is equipped with automated vending machines for coffee, food, and more.

The new partnership with bk World to deploy these lounges could reshape Tesla’s Supercharger networks in regions where it is more challenging to deploy charging stations near amenities.

Tesla has been trying to deploy its Supercharger stations at properties located around amenities that offer food, coffee, and restrooms, but that is not always easy.

At a few locations, Tesla has deployed its own lounges to offer those amenities.



