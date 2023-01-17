WATCH: Tesla Design Boss Says New Sport Car Will Be Better In Every Way

According to Tesla design boss Franz von Holzhausen, the long-awaited Tesla Roadster will be better in every measurable way than the car that was presented back in 2017. At the time, Tesla promised that the Roadster would be capable of running the quarter mile in just 8.8 seconds and would manage 620 miles of range on a single charge. Not long after, company CEO Elon Musk claimed the car would be able to fly, and by the end of 2019, von Holzhausen was saying that the new Roadster was "evolving" and would be "even better" than what was originally unveiled. Now the designer is making the same claims again, but are they any more believable this time around?







