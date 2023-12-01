WATCH! Tesla Driver In FULL ROAD RAGE MODE Terrorizing Freeway Drivers! Is He PISSED He Lost Out On The December REBATES?

Agent001 submitted on 1/12/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:05:45 AM

Views : 466 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

What a loser...LOCK HIM UP!





WATCH! Tesla Driver In FULL ROAD RAGE MODE Terrorizing Freeway Drivers! Is He PISSED He Lost Out On The December REBATES?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)