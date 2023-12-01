WATCH! Tesla Driver In FULL ROAD RAGE MODE Terrorizing Freeway Drivers! Is He PISSED He Lost Out On The December REBATES?

Agent001 submitted on 1/12/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:05:45 AM
A driver attacks multiple motorists in a road rage rampage caught on camera. The driver of a Tesla with no plates attempts to run cars off the road before attacking another driver's car with a pipe. The search for the masked madman. Tonight at 11 from ABC7 https://t.co/qJMuuyJm8P pic.twitter.com/t0IW9iZSnA— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 12, 2023
