WATCH: Tesla Driver Intervenes After FSD Fails To Detect A Moving Train

A Tesla Model 3 owner, perhaps overly reliant and confident about the capabilities of “Full Self-Driving Mode” shared dashcam footage of an extremely close encounter with a train. While the car was allegedly piloting itself in less-than-ideal weather conditions, the owner took the wheel, narrowly avoiding a collision with the locomotive but ultimately crashed into a pole.

The dashcam video shows the Tesla navigating through heavy fog, reducing visibility significantly. Approaching the train crossing, there’s no sign of braking, despite the flashing lights and the looming train. The driver’s response appears delayed until the last moment when they take control of the car, averting disaster.