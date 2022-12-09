WATCH: Tesla Driver Receives Ticket For Rolling A Stop Sign While In Full Self-Driving Mode

Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta testers used to report quite frequently that when the autonomous mode was enabled, their vehicle often didn’t stop at stop signs, which is illegal in the US and the automaker issued a recall to fix the feature prompted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The stop sign running issue also seemed to coincide with the introduction of FSD modes (Chill, Average and Assertive), but Tesla says it has taken steps to fix the issue.



Well, now an FSD beta tester says he got a ticket precisely for the fact that his Tesla Model 3 didn’t stop completely when it approached a stop sign. He doesn’t say which of the three modes he had selected at the time, just that when the vehicle was supposed to stop, it kept rolling and it did it in front of a police patrol and this resulted in him getting a ticket for not having observed the sign.







