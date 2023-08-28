WATCH: Tesla Driver Takes On Orange County Police With Shredded Tires

The driver of a white Tesla Model Y was involved in a police chase this last weekend in Orange County, California, that ended with at least two tires of his EV being shredded to pieces, wrecked rims, and a blow to his ego. As you can see in the video embedded above, which was streamed live on ABC7’s official YouTube channel, the pursuit happened after sunset on California State Route 91. According to the broadcast commenters, the driver allegedly failed to pull over after the Highway Patrol noticed a carpool lane violation, so they started following the white EV down CA-91 going east, with the all-electric crossover sometimes exceeding 70 miles per hour, but never going over 80 mph while running away from the police.







