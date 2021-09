A Tesla Model 3 owner has received a considerable amount of flak online after posting a prank amidst the UK’s ongoing fuel crisis. The prank, which went viral on TikTok, was considered by many gas car owners to be in bad taste.

The Model 3 driver from Swansea, Wales filmed himself heading into a crowded gas station with a jerry can in hand. But after doing a double-take on the Model 3, the Tesla driver noted that he actually doesn’t need to fill up on gas anymore.