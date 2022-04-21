WATCH: Tesla Expects To Make 1.5 Million Vehicles In 2022

After a record-breaking 2021 with a production of more than 930,000 vehicles and deliveries exceeding 936,000, Tesla has even bigger ambitions for 2022.



That's not surprising given the huge demand for its models and the fact that Tesla has opened two brand-new vehicle assembly plans this spring: Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg in Germany and Gigafactory Texas in Austin, Texas.



During the Q1 2022 earnings call on April 20, Tesla chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn said the automaker still believes it can achieve production growth of 50% or higher by the end of this year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was also on the call, backed Kirkhorn's estimates in his opening remarks.







Read Article