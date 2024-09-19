WATCH: Tesla Explodes Like A Bomb After Fatal Crash

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Two people are dead after a dramatic Tesla crash on Monday morning in White Plains, just north of New York City. The electric vehicle hopped a curb, hit a tree and slammed into an apartment building. Firefighters pulled the flaming wreck away from the structure, but then the EV exploded, injuring a bystander with flying shrapnel. It’s unclear how the crash happened, but eyewitnesses described something eerily similar to an unintended acceleration event.

Millie Ortiz Sheehan, the 70-year-old wife of a councilman in nearby Greenburgh, was driving the Tesla with her 36-year-old daughter-in-law, Diana Trochez Sheehan, in the passenger seat. The pair had just dropped off two of Millie’s grandchildren at a daycare center, according to the Journal News. While the crash killed both women, no one was inside the apartment unit that the Tesla crashed into. One of the residents returned home to the incident, the newspaper explained:







