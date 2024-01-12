WATCH! Tesla FSD 13. MASTER Of The U-REVERSE?

The tweet from ΛI DRIVR highlights a significant milestone for Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) version 13, showcasing its capability to autonomously navigate a parking lot and back into a Supercharger stall. This functionality represents a leap in autonomous parking technology, demonstrating Tesla's ongoing advancements in autonomous driving. The ability of FSD 13 to manage such maneuvers indicates not only an increase in the vehicle's situational awareness but also its capacity for detailed, environment-specific decision-making. This development is particularly noteworthy for Tesla owners who no longer need to manually park their cars at charging stations, potentially reducing stress and enhancing convenience. However, it's crucial to understand that while these features are impressive, the vehicle still requires active supervision, reflecting the current state of semi-autonomy rather than full self-driving capability.











FSD 13 navigates parking lot then BACKS ITSELF INTO SUPERCHARGER STALL pic.twitter.com/f6vAeJ0mSe — ΛI DRIVR (@AIDRIVR) December 1, 2024



