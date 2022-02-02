WATCH: Tesla FSD Goes Goes All In Merging Into Traffic

This Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta tester claims that this is the "BALLSIEST" move he's ever seen the technology perform. We've seen plenty of crazy footage from FSD Beta testers, but we have to agree, it's certainly interesting to see the driver-assistance system even attempt such a maneuver, let alone perform it successfully. YouTube channel Tesla Chauffeur explains that Tesla's FSD Beta system needed to make an unprotected left turn, which is already one of the more difficult tasks for such technology. I'm currently teaching my daughter to drive, as she's on her permit. I can share that the only close calls we've had to date have been related to unprotected left turns, which proved to be just as scary for me as they were for the rookie.







