WATCH: Tesla FSD Goes Hallucinagentic In Bad Weather - Finds Turns That Don't Exist

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during June’s shareholder presentation that robotaxis would skyrocket the company’s valuation to over $5 trillion. That’s several times more than its current valuation of around $630 billion. But the technology required to make self-driving cars safe simply doesn’t exist yet.
 
Tesla says it’s getting there, but a recent video by YouTube channel Out Of Spec Videos revealed a system that’s far from being safe or trustworthy. The channel recently had the opportunity to review Tesla’s latest Full-Self Driving (Supervised) version 12.5 on a Model 3. However, the weather wasn't ideal, with constant showers and compromised visibility. It revealed FSD's vulnerabilities and the driver had to intervene several times.





 


