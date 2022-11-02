WATCH: Tesla FSD In Action As It Almost Mows Down A Cyclist

We all know that there’s plenty of wildly dedicated, glassy-eyed Tesla fans out in the world who will seize your arm at a party and talk toward you about the Glory of Elon and the Good News about Tesla, gripping your bicep tighter and tighter until you emit an involuntary gasp of pain. Sometimes they make videos showing off the latest Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta release, and breathlessly remind you how incredible and life changing it all is. Then, sometimes, we get videos like this one, where the praise must pause as the car tries to turn right into a cyclist.







