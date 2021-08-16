WATCH: Tesla FSD Vs Mercedes Benz DrivePilot - Which Is The Revolution We Are Waiting For?

Tesla typically catches flak among critics because its Autopilot system and FSD Beta are still classified as SAE Level 2 driver-assist systems. This means that while the vehicles are able to handle most driving tasks, drivers must have their hands at the steering wheel so they could take over the vehicle’s controls at any time. Unfortunately for Tesla, other automakers are now rolling out features classified as SAE Level 3 systems, which allow hands-free operations. This gave the impression that Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD Beta are lagging behind legacy auto’s driver-assist systems. Such a narrative was certainly brought forward following the release of the Honda Legend’s SAE Level 3 suite earlier this year, which allowed for hands-free driving in congested traffic when the vehicle is traveling less than 31 mph on an expressway.



