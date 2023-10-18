WATCH: Tesla Fan Boys Blame THIS 4 Year Old Child For Model X Door Closing On His Head

We all know on-line Tesla crazies will bounce by any hoop to keep away from admitting that Tesla and Elon Musk are extremely flawed. Um, truly, it’s a superb factor that service occasions are so lengthy as a result of any half you utilize to restore a automobile is part you’ll be able to’t use to maintain constructing automobiles. Also, Musk can ship rockets into house. I believe he is aware of somewhat extra about operating a social media firm than you do. So it most likely doesn’t come as a lot of a shock to listen to that when a so-called falcon wing door closed on a child’s head, lots of them blamed the child and his dad and mom.
 
 
 


