WATCH: Tesla Fan Vents Over Quality Of His 2022 Model Y

There's no doubt that Tesla changed the automotive landscape forever. The Model S forced legacy manufacturers to play a never-ending game of catchup. And yet Tesla can't manage to shake the poor build quality image. It was fine initially, as all startups have teething issues, but it's been over a decade...

We've seen Tesla fans comment on here that the quality is much better, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Dylan Hong recently traded his 2021 Model Y for a new '22 Y, and the vehicle he received is just plain unacceptable.

Hong was planning on making a video about the delivery experience but ended up with a 12-minute video highlighting the brand-new car's flaws.