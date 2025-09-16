WATCH: Tesla Fighting In Court Claiming Autopilot Should Not Be Trusted

Agent009 submitted on 9/16/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:46:47 AM

Views : 214 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has fought, and consistently won, court battles over its semi-autonomous Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (Supervised). That record changed recently when a Florida jury decided that the EV maker was partially to blame for a crash that ended in a fatality. Now, Elon Musk’s company is pushing for a new trial, arguing the verdict could stifle development of safety technologies.
 
The case stems from the death of 22-year-old Naibel Benavides Leon, who was killed in 2019 when a 2019 Model S slammed into a parked Chevrolet Tahoe in Miami-Dade county. Her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo, suffered serious injuries.





 


Read Article


WATCH: Tesla Fighting In Court Claiming Autopilot Should Not Be Trusted

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)