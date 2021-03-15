WATCH: Tesla Full Service Driving Run Through Some Serious Edge Case Testing

If you follow Whole Mars Catalog, you're likely aware that he's a huge Tesla fan and promoter. With that said, he has been clear that while Tesla's FSD Beta semi-autonomous driving assistant has proven it can pilot with zero interventions in some cases, that's not always the case. Beta testers must remain aware and engaged in case the system fails. We'll go back to our earlier suggestion that driving a Tesla with FSD is a bit like teaching a teen to drive for the first time. You're in the passenger seat, paying close attention and ready to either yell, scream, or grab the steering wheel at a moment's notice. You're impressed when your teen tackles a difficult situation with ease, and then, a moment later, your teen makes a stupid move that practically gets you killed.



Craziest FSD video of the night!!! ??



CHESTNUT STREET EXTREME STRESS TEST



I seriously shit my pants when I saw it do this without any interventions! I couldn’t believe it. Jaw on the floor.



This is very bullish ?? @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/S3tIlycrbE — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) March 14, 2021



