WATCH: Tesla Giga Berlin Is Already Cranking Out 1,000 Cars A Week And The Factory Isn't Finished Yet

Elon Musk recent sent an email to Tesla employees, congratulating them for their hard work this year. His email contained some updates on each Tesla Gigafactory, including Giga Berlin.



According to Elon Musk, the Berlin factory produced almost 1,000 cars last week, a notable achievement as Tesla tries to ramp production in Europe. Drone operators @wolfpackberlin shared a picture of Tesla bringing an extended robot arm into the factory, which may be for a second assembly line. Giga Berlin has an estimated annual output of 500,000 vehicles per year in its first phase. Tesla is poised to install eight Giga Press machines from IDRA in Phase 1 of Giga Berlin to produce 500k vehicles per year.







