WATCH: Tesla Has a Hard Time Figuring Out A Horse Drawn Carriage

Someone filmed an unusual situation on a road in Germany: the moment when a Tesla meets a carriage on the road. So a car that represents the pinnacle of technology in 2022 met something quite advanced ... but for the 1800s.



Let's just say the situation itself isn't that spectacular, but the way the Tesla identifies the vehicle driving in front of it is pretty funny.



In the first part of the video, we see how a red car overtakes the white horse-drawn carriage in which the "driver" + a passenger are riding. On the central display of the Tesla, you can see the representation of the traffic ahead: a car overtakes a truck? When only the horse-drawn vehicle remains in front, you can see how confused the electric car's identification system is.







