WATCH: Tesla In Full Driving Mode Mows Down Child Sized Mannequin

Agent009 submitted on 8/9/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:16:55 PM

Views : 726 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A 'deeply disturbing' video claims to show a Tesla in full self-driving mode running over a child-size mannequin during a test by a safety campaign group. 

The Dawn Project said the vehicle failed to detect the stationary dummy's presence in the road and hit it over and over again at an average speed of 25mph.

It claims that the experiment was carried out under 'controlled conditions' on a test track in California.

Tesla, which was founded by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has been approached for a comment by MailOnline but is yet to respond to the video.

 


Read Article


WATCH: Tesla In Full Driving Mode Mows Down Child Sized Mannequin

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)