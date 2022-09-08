WATCH: Tesla In Full Self Driving Mode Mows Down Child Sized Mannequin

A 'deeply disturbing' video claims to show a Tesla in full self-driving mode running over a child-size mannequin during a test by a safety campaign group.The Dawn Project said the vehicle failed to detect the stationary dummy's presence in the road and hit it over and over again at an average speed of 25mph. It claims that the experiment was carried out under 'controlled conditions' on a test track in California. Tesla, which was founded by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has been approached for a comment by MailOnline but is yet to respond to the video.



