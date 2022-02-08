WATCH: Tesla Installing Swiming Pool At Supercharging Station

Tesla has decided to deploy a swimming pool at a Supercharger station in Germany as the automaker is starting to invest more into amenities around its charging stations. But that’s a whole new level of charging amenities, even for Tesla.

Last week, we reported that Tesla deployed new cube lounges at a Supercharger station with automated coffee, food, and more.

The automaker is still exploring options to provide amenities and fun activities for its customers while they wait at charging stations.