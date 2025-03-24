WATCH: Tesla Is Still Taking $50,000 Reservations For The Roadster That Is 5 Years Overdue

Agent009 submitted on 3/24/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:11:06 AM

Views : 282 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 This year, there’s hope we’ll get a look at Tesla’s long-awaited affordable EV, which some sources claim will be a “shorter” Model Y, costing at least 20 percent less to build and promising to shake up the industry all over again.You won’t find any trace of it on the automaker’s website right now, but at the same time they’re more than happy to take $50,000 off you to reserve another mythical EV that’s been even longer in the making.

 
That car is the second-generation Roadster, which Elon Musk unveiled way back in November 2017. Almost eight years on Tesla is still taking deposits even though the website contains no information on when reservation holders might expect to have their sports cars delivered.





 


Read Article


WATCH: Tesla Is Still Taking $50,000 Reservations For The Roadster That Is 5 Years Overdue

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)