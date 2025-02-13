WATCH: Tesla Is Testing Exploding Charging Cables To Thwart Thieves

Charging networks had grappled with thieves cutting the charge cords to sell them for scrap, so they looked for a solution to prevent theft. Tesla Supercharger is testing several systems, including a "revengeful" exploding sleeve that covers the thief in blue paint. Everything of value can be stolen, and sometimes, even the most unexpected things can get on thieves' radar. In recent years, crime rings specialized in cutting cables at EV charging stations. With their high copper content, charging cables are an easy target, causing nightmares for EV charging network operators. According to a recent report, Electrify America recorded over 130 charging cords stolen only from Electrify America in the first five months of 2024, more than the entire of 2023. However, all charging networks are affected, and some decided it was time to fight back. ChargePoint was the first to announce installing anti-theft cables at some of its stations. These are covered in cut-resistant material, making it much more difficult for thieves to cut them.













