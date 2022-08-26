WATCH: Tesla Issues Cease And Desist Letter To Group Critical Of FSD Safety

Tesla has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Dawn Project, an advocacy group attempting to discredit the automaker’s advanced driver assistance systems. It alleges that the footage shown in a video produced by the group is defamatory and misrepresents its technologies.

In a letter seen by The Washington Post, Tesla objects to the video, which shows one of its vehicles purportedly in “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) mode, running over child-size mannequins at speeds of up to 20 mph (32 km/h).

 


