WATCH: Tesla Loading Up On Model 3 Highlands To Flood the EU Market

Hundreds of the all-new Tesla Model 3 Highland electric cars were recently spotted in a large parking lot in Shanghai, used by Tesla to gather cars ahead of export. As we can see in the flyover video, shared by Wu Wa, the new Highland cars are stored separately from the other ones in one big square. The cars have various colors - although it seems that white is the most popular one, some are black, blue, and red. We are not sure whether silver is present as well. Wu Wa noted that the new cars are equipped with EU logos and thus it's believed that those are cars envisioned for export to Europe. Europe might become the first market where Tesla will begin customer deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 Highland or it will be on schedule with China (because we need to add a few weeks for shipping). In China, deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter.







Read Article