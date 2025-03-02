WATCH: Tesla Mode 3 Performance Vs BMW M3 CS - Which Is The Best Gun Slinger?

Electricity can be a great leveller, allowing brands with little or no performance pedigree to lay waste to those with a hard-won reputation for making serious drivers’ cars. But the M3 CS is no ordinary high-performance sedan. Surely not even Tesla’s new Model 3 Performance can take it…can it? Edmunds test team pitted the two fast four-doors against each other in one of its U-Drag video face-offs. What starts off as a simple drag race becomes more interesting four-tenths into the run when the drivers have to climb on the middle pedal and turn each car through 180 degrees before firing back to the start line. It’s the kind of complication that could cause problems for EVs, which are often hugely quick in a straight line, and not so hot when trying to stop or steer due to all their extra weight.









