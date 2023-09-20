WATCH: Tesla Model 3 Goes Up In Flames After Striking Road Debris

A 2022 Tesla Model 3 caught fire and completely burned up in Newark, New Jersey, on September 13, 2023. I had a first responder contact who was on the scene and provided me with pictures and video as the event unfolded.

The driver reported hitting an object in the roadway shortly before the vehicle started displaying warnings that there was a critical problem. They then pulled over to the side of the road, notified authorities, and exited the vehicle safely before the battery pack started smoking badly and eventually erupted in flames.