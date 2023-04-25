WATCH: Tesla Model 3 Hit By A Metal Baseball Bat In Road Rage Incident

A Tesla Model 3 owner was driving on the highway when another driver threw a metal baseball bat out the window at the EV. The bat hit and damaged the car. Fortunately, the incident was all captured on the Tesla's standard, built-in dashcam.

We've seen many similar videos of road rage incidents captured by TeslaCam. While we often don't know the entire story, including what may have happened before the recording started, there's never any justification for such an act of violence.

As the story goes, Tesla Model 3 owner Danny was driving on a California freeway in the express lane. He says a delivery truck ended up slowing the lane down, traveling just 50 mph, so he decided to go around it, following other cars that were also planning to pass the slow-moving vehicle.





