WATCH: Tesla Model 3 On Autopilot Wrecked By Merging Semi - Who's Fault Is It?

This is not just another typical episode of Wham Baam Teslacam's stories. Sure, it has a collection of the usual interesting built-in dashcam footage, which is submitted with accompanying stories from Tesla owners. However, the reason this episode deserves some extra attention is due to its leading story. It's sad and scary, and the channel says viewer discretion is advised, but, thankfully, there were no casualties.

Sadly, Tesla Model 3 owner Aaron Smith totaled his Tesla and has had some tough times following his accident a year ago. He says his Model 3 was on Autopilot when it was sideswiped by a merging semi-truck. He was traveling on the highway in Colorado at about 60 mph in the left lane when the semi moved into his lane, destroyed the side of his car, and sent it off the road.