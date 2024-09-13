WATCH: Tesla Model 3 Performance, VS BMW M3 CS VS AMG C63 S E Performance In An All Out Drag Race

Hagerty's latest series with Jason Cammisa (Ultimate Drag Race Replay) takes an interesting ICE vs EV turn because he's got the latest Tesla Model 3 Performance on the track right next to a limited-edition BMW M3 CS and a heavyweight Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance 4Matic+ Plug-in Hybrid. If you think the names of these vehicles are either too short or too long, you might want to take a hint because they could also yield the order at the finish line. Anyway, first, let's look at Jason Cammisa's funny description of the setup and the hilarious explanations regarding the technical specifications of each car – he's most serious when talking about the car that runs on "elontricity." Meanwhile, the BMW M3 CS runs solely on "dead dinosaurs" and allegedly has 543 horsepower – though we all know that the Bavarians "perennially" underestimate their power levels. It's also extremely expensive, unlike the Model 3 Performance, which is the cheapest of these high-performance sedans. As for the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance 4Matic+ Plug-in Hybrid, it's not only a mouthful when trying to recite its nameplate correctly but also the most powerful of the bunch and the heaviest.













