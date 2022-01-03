WATCH: Tesla Model 3 VS BMW i4 - How Do The Stack Up?

We've driven the BMW i4 and even though it is based on the ICE 4 Series Gran Coupe, it’s still a great EV. It is also more or less of a direct rival for the compact electric sedan king, the Tesla Model 3, even if spec for spec, the BMW is a bit more expensive (and a slightly bigger car too). CarGurus UK tried out these two electric sedans back to back on some country roads, and in a test like that, the BMW’s superior driver engagement shone through. Even though it is heavier and slower, the i4 delivers more enjoyment for a keen driver thanks to its more communicative and tactile steering, as well as the more refined feeling suspension setup (at least with the optional adaptive dampers).







