WATCH: Tesla Model 3 With Bolt On Parts Matches Porsche 911 GT2 Lap Record At Button Willow

Agent009 submitted on 4/4/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:31:28 AM

Views : 2,042 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Elon Musk was not kidding when he stated that Tesla does not make slow cars. Case in point: the Model 3. The Model 3 may be the company’s entry-level car, but its performance is nothing to scoff at. Its top-tier trim, the Model 3 Performance, blitzes from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds bone stock, allowing it to match even high-end sports cars on the quarter-mile. 

But track driving is a completely different animal compared to an honest-to-goodness straight-line drag race. When it comes to track driving, Tesla’s reputation is still not as established. The Model S Plaid may have set a decent record on the Nurburgring, but for some car enthusiasts, Teslas are still vehicles that cannot match the best internal combustion cars in a closed circuit. This is a perception that Unplugged Performance has been hacking away at for years now, to much success.



Read Article


WATCH: Tesla Model 3 With Bolt On Parts Matches Porsche 911 GT2 Lap Record At Button Willow

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)