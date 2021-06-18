WATCH: Tesla Model S Plaid 0-60 Time Is Faster Than Claimed 1.99 Seconds

The Tesla Model S Plaid’s 0-60 mph time is listed on the company’s website as 1.99 seconds, a figure that critics have challenged since it was revealed online. The idea of a four-door, family sedan that’s filled to the brim with fancy tech features is something almost alien, after all. Yet in a recent test by MotorTrend, the Model S Plaid actually proved faster than its listed 0-60 mph time, hitting highway speeds in just 1.98 seconds. Of course, a lot had to go right for the Model S Plaid was able to accomplish this feat. As per the publication, Tesla required the Model S Plaid’s 0-60 mph launch test to be done only on a VHT-prepped surface. VHT is a formulated synthetic resin used in drag racing to increase the traction of a car’s tires. More traction means more grip, which means that vehicles could typically achieve their optimum acceleration when launching. MotorTrend noted that Tesla was adamant that the Model S Plaid be tested on a VHT-prepped surface.







