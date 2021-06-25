WATCH: Tesla Model S Plaid Can Go 60 to 120 MPH In UNDER 4 Seconds

There are cars that are fast, and there are cars that are so insane; they have to be seen to be believed. The Tesla Model S Plaid is certainly one of them, especially when it comes to the monster sedan’s capability to accelerate from 60-120 mph in under 4 seconds. If one were to say nine years ago that Tesla’s first ground-up vehicle, the Model S, would eventually be quick enough to beat the specs of literal supercars while still being practical enough to not look out of place with child seats and groceries at the back, one would likely have been laughed out of the room. The Model S debuted with a 0-60 mph time of over 5 seconds in its base version, after all, and even then, it was already plenty quick.







With the first deliveries of @Tesla‘s Model S Plaid there are more and more videos of its crazy performance. You‘re watching a stock 4-door family sedan pulling a 60-120MPH in less than 4s. Mindblowing ?? #tesla #plaid #modelsplaid Video by Steven Thompson on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/efJnPuXwTA — CarForce247 (@carforce247) June 24, 2021



