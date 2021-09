Last week, we learned that the Model S Plaid prototype Tesla was testing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife race track crashed into a guardrail. There was no other info available but judging by new videos uploaded by ‘Ring pundits, the incident was a minor one.

In a video posted by CarSpyMedia, we can see the red Model S Plaid on the side of the track under a car cover waiting to be pulled onto an assistance truck as the driver stood watching.