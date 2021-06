Here is one of the first drag races featuring the Tesla Model S Plaid, shared by ICSI just a few hours ago.

A big surprise: it's against a Volvo (what the heck?), but it was quite fun anyway, as the Plaid gave it a 4-5 second head start and still won with ease.

Tesla's result in this particular race was 10.003 seconds at 147.66 mph, while the best that night was 9.717 seconds at 149.12 mph. An interesting comment under the video is: