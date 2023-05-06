WATCH: Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack Destroys The Porsche Panamera Nurburgring Track Record

Agent009 submitted on 6/5/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:53:45 AM

Views : 396 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla's Model S might be pretty old and familiar by now, but the recently upgraded and much-awaited Track Pack gives it a new chance at staying relevant – it is, yet again, a champion! Here's why this is exciting not only for EV enthusiasts but also for the auto industry.
 
A 2023 Tesla Model S with the Track Package installed ran the famous Nurburgring track in 07:25.2. That's 8.1 seconds faster than the 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S that set a time of 07:33.3 last year. Normally, eight seconds mean next to nothing when we consider driving on public roads where stringent rules must be respected for everyone's safety. But when establishing a record on a closed circuit, such a difference between two automobiles is massive.

 


Read Article


WATCH: Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack Destroys The Porsche Panamera Nurburgring Track Record

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)